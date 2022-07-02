Faster and more furious – O Popular Digital

Fans of speed and adrenaline in cinemas can now write down the date to meet again with one of the most famous sagas of the “Seventh Art”. After Fast & Furious 9, the franchise starring Vin Diesel is heading towards its final chapters and the next film has an official release date.

Universal Pictures has confirmed that Fast & Furious 10 will hit theaters on April 7, 2023. Filming for the feature began in January this year and there’s more. Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11 will be filmed in sequence. That’s because the final chapters of the plot are, in fact, a single story, which will be divided into two parts. Vin Diesel, by the way, already knows what the last scene of the saga will be and some information about the sequel has also been revealed.

One of the main news about Fast & Furious 10 is the confirmation that Dwayne Johnson is indeed out of the main franchise. The beef between him and Vin Diesel is one of the most famous in cinema and the fighter had already stated that he did not intend to return for the next films. The hammer was struck when producer Hiram Garcia stated that The Rock is focused on the Hobbs & Shaw sequel.

Despite the absence of Dwayne Johnson, other beloved cast members are expected to return, such as Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Sung Kang. Queenie, Helen Mirren’s character, is also expected to return. The actress, by the way, has already revealed her conditions to appear in Fast & Furious 10 and said that she wants to kiss Vin Diesel in front of the cameras.

Spin off

For those who are already preparing to say goodbye to Dominic Toretto and his family, the good news is that not everything is over for the franchise, at least as far as the future Fast & Furious spin-offs are concerned. In addition to Hobbs & Shaw and the animated series Spies on the Asphalt, the female characters of the franchise will get their own spin-off, as well as Cipher, a character by Charlize Theron, who is also expected to star in his own story. (With information from adoracinema.com)