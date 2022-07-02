Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

The Pink Panther 2
Original Title: The Pink Panther 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2009
Director: Harald Zwart
Cast: Alfred Molina; Andy Garcia; Emily Mortimer; Jean Reno; Steve Martin; Yuki Matsuzaki
Class: Adventure

When the world’s greatest treasures, including the Pink Panther diamond, are stolen, Clouseau and Ponton must catch the thief.

tuesday

No Reservations
Original Title: No Reservations
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Scott Hicks
Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, LilyRabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones
Class: romantic comedy

Kate the chef of an upscale restaurant. His perfectionist ways are intimidating, but put to the test when Nick, a lively underboss, is hired.

Wednesday

Our Life with Ces
Original Title: Dog Days
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Ken Marino
Cast: Adam Pally; Eva Longoria; Nina Dobrev; Rob Corddry; Tone Bell; Vanessa Hudgens
Class: romantic comedy

Dogs begin to influence the careers, friendships and relationships of a news anchor, a dog walker, a businessman and others in Los Angeles.

Thursday

The Interns
Original Title: The Internship
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Shawn Levy
Cast: Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Rose Byrne
Class: comedy

Billy and Nick get signed up for a Google internship selection. They have to deal with the age difference between the other competitors.

Friday

Kung Fu Panda 3
Original Title: Kung Fu Panda 3
Country of Origin: Chinese, American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Jennifer Yun / Carloni, Alessandro Nelson
Cast: Po Po, Shifu Shifu, Tigress Tigress, Monkey Monkey
Class: Adventure

Master Shifu tries to teach Po the technique of mastering the chi, but he becomes distracted with the arrival of his blood father, the panda Li, causing Mr. ping.

