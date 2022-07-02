Flamengo fans appeal to the Club to remove Palmeiras’ titleholder in order to annoy Leila Pereira

One of the biggest ‘desires’ of the Flamengo fans was free to sign a pre-agreement with any team and requests from fans for a contract rained down.

Flamengo is about to start a period in which movements in the ball market will constantly begin and end. With the transfer window starting on July 18, Rubro-Negro has already made two moves. The departure of Andreas Pereira and the arrival of Everton Cebolinha.

However, it was an unusual situation that stirred Flamengo fans this weekend. Midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, did not reach an agreement with the board to agree on his contractual renewal, with that, his contract ends at the end of this year. and now the player is available to sign a pre-contract with any team.

It didn’t take long for Flamengo fans to fill social media with requests for the board to agree on the player’s hiring. Scarpa is only 28 years old and is known for his versatility of positions. One of the factors that would complicate the negotiation is the athlete’s desire to play in European football.

However, Mais Querido fans continue to ‘campaign’: “Scarpa would fit like a glove”, “Yes, I think he’s a good player and not to mention that he would come at no cost”, “Flamengo needs to hire Scarpa to start the next season with another midfielder in the squad and kill half of our problem“, said some of the fans.

The fact that the transaction is free of charge in relation to a purchase, would be something spectacular for Flamengo that would add one of the best players in Brazil without disbursing high amounts. In the current season, Scarpa participated in 32 games, added 8 goals and 8 assists, being one of the main parts of Palmeiras’ success.