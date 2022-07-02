Flamengo makes a decision on Arturo Vidal and targets two new names

Credit: Disclosure / Internazionale

Flamengo and Arturo Vidal are heading towards a conclusion of the negotiations and, with that, Flamengo is also targeting other names in the ball market to further strengthen its squad.

According to journalist Júlio Miguel Neto, Flamengo and Boca Juniors are fighting for the hiring of Vidal, however, the Argentine club has advanced in negotiations and should close with the Chilean midfielder. With that, Flamengo has already guaranteed that he will not be put up for auction and, therefore, is targeting two new names for the role.

Wendel and Wallace are athletes who are on the Rio club’s radar for the season and can reinforce the team in this window. The carioca club is looking for a midfielder to replace Andreas Pereira, a player who returned to Manchester United.

“Boca and Vidal adjust and are getting closer and closer to getting it right. Flamengo will not enter the auction and will observe the movements. If it doesn’t hit its targets (Wendell and Wallace) it will come back “heavy” in Chilean, if it’s still available! Club will not increase values!”, wrote Júlio Miguel Neto on his twitter.

Between photos and videos with the Flamengo shirt, the Chilean player has always made clear his desire to play for the Rio de Janeiro club, however, the high investment makes the deal unfeasible, given the player’s high salary.

Recently, Vidal’s cousin spoke about the player’s future and assured that the athlete was 80% settled with Boca Juniors. Gonzalo Vásquez, in an interview with Rádio La Red, spoke about the player’s negotiations with the Argentine club and revealed that the Chilean ace talked about his career.

“I think 70, 80% of things with Boca are finished. Next week it should be resolved. Arturo told me that it would be important for his career to play for Boca,” he says.