Fluminense vs Corinthians: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

The 15th round of the Brasileirão will start with an interstate classic. This Saturday, Fluminense hosts Corinthians, at 4:30 pm, at Maracanã. The game promises news, since Timão has a large number of injured and Tricolor has suspended players, in addition to not counting on Luiz Henrique anymore.

Fluminense is confident for the match. There are three games without losing, the squad comes from a victory over rival Botafogo. However, Diniz will need to fill in gaps. Without Luiz Henrique, who was transferred to Real Betis (ESP) last week, the coach should try Matheus Martins in the position. Suspended, Nonato can be replaced by Martinelli or Yago Felipe. Marcos Felipe, who had conjunctivitis, has already returned to training and should return.

Corinthians, on the other hand, is going through a difficult phase. The team has not won away from home for a month and is coming off two goalless draws, against Santos and Boca Juniors. In addition, Vítor Pereira will have 10 absences for the duel. In Fagner’s place, Léo Maná should assume the right-back. Willian, who is also injured, can be replaced by Guilherme Biro. In Gil’s position, there is a possibility that Robson Bambu will win another chance.

Check out all the match information:

FLUMINENSE X CORINTHIANS

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 02/07/2022, at 16:30h (from Brasilia)

Arbitration: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA-GO), assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA-GO) and Bruno Boschilia (FIFA-PR)

Streaming: Premiere

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel, Caio Paulista; Martinelli, André, PH Ganso; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: Luan Freitas (knee surgery).

hanging: Fernando Diniz, Yago Felipe, David Braz and Manoel.

Suspended: Nonato and John Kennedy.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Léo Maná, Robson Bambu, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo; Xavier, Matheus Araújo and Guilherme Biro; Giovane, Junior Moraes and Wesley. Technician: Victor Pereira.

Embezzlement: Fagner (thigh muscle discomfort); Rafael Ramos (discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh); Gil (injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh); Maycon (right thigh adductor injury); Du Queiroz (contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh); Roni (suspended for third yellow card); Paulinho (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee); Renato Augusto (calf discomfort); William (shoulder pain); Gustavo Mosquito (tendinitis).

hanging: Vítor Pereira, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Du Queiroz.

Suspended: Nobody.