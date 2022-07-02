Fluminense vs Corinthians: where to watch, embezzlement and probable lineups of the game for the Brasileirão

The 15th round of the Brasileirão will start with an interstate classic. This Saturday, the Fluminense receives the Corinthians, at 4:30 pm, at Maracanã. The game promises news, since Timão has a large number of injured and Tricolor has suspended players, in addition to not counting on Luiz Henrique anymore. The match will be broadcast on Premiere and Real Time THROW!

Fluminense is confident for the match. There are three games without losing, the squad comes from a victory over rival Botafogo. However, Diniz will need to fill in gaps. Without Luiz Henrique, who was transferred to Real Betis (ESP) last week, the coach should try Matheus Martins in the position. Suspended, nonatum can be replaced by Martinelli or Yago Felipe. Marcos Felipe, who had conjunctivitis, has already returned to training and should return.

+ Fluminense surpasses Botafogo: know the clubs in Brazil with the most supporters

O Corinthians, on the other hand, is going through a difficult phase. The team has not won away from home for a month and is coming off two goalless draws, against Santos and Boca Juniors. In addition, Vítor Pereira will have 10 absences for the duel. In Fagner’s place, Léo Maná should assume the right-back. Willian, who is also injured, can be replaced by Guilherme Biro. In Gil’s position, there is a possibility that Robson Bambu will win another chance.

See the rankings of Serie A of the Brasileirão

DATASHEET

Fluminense x Corinthians

Date/Time: 07/02/2022, at 16:30

Location: Maracana (RJ)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA-GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA-GO) and Bruno Boschilia (FIFA-PR)

Video referee: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Where to watch: Premiere and Real Time THROW!

FLUMINENSE (Coach: Fernando Diniz)

Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel, Caio Paulista; Martinelli, André, PH Ganso; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias and Cano.

Embezzlement: Luan Freitas (knee surgery).

hanging: Fernando Diniz, Yago Felipe, David Braz and Manoel.

Suspended: Nonato and John Kennedy.

CORINTHIANS (Coach: Vítor Pereira)

Cassius; Léo Maná, Robson Bambu, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo; Xavier, Matheus Araújo and Guilherme Biro; Giovane, Junior Moraes and Wesley.

Embezzlement: Fagner (thigh muscle discomfort); Rafael Ramos (discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh); Gil (injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh); Maycon (right thigh adductor injury); Du Queiroz (contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh); Roni (suspended for third yellow card); Paulinho (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee); Renato Augusto (calf discomfort); William (shoulder pain); Gustavo Mosquito (tendinitis).

hanging: Victor Pereira, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Du Queiroz.

Suspended: Nobody.