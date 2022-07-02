Ford projects to earn BRL 500 million with services from Brazil in 2022

Even without making cars, Ford projects to earn R$ 500 million in Brazil in 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

Ford announced that it plans to earn BRL 500 million in 2022 with the export of services from the engineering team in Brazil;

These professionals work to develop the next generations of Ford automobiles;

Brazilian research center has more than 70 patents registered worldwide.

Ford announced last Friday (1) that its revenue in 2022 with the export of services from the engineering team in Brazil will be around R$ 500 million. Currently, the group has 1,500 engineers working in the market.

According to the automaker, these professionals work with the development of the company’s global vehicles, and at least a third of the functions in the cars are performed by Brazilians.

“We have a self-sustaining business unit. This year, Ford Brasil’s revenue will be R$ 500 million”, said the president of Ford South America, Daniel Justo.

Read too:

In May, the company announced the hiring of another 500 engineers for its Development and Technology Center in Brazil, based in the municipality of Camaçari, in Bahia.

According to Justo, Ford has 200 researchers spread across 17 states, plus the Federal District, and has 120 ongoing projects. Currently, the research center in Brazil has more than 70 patents registered worldwide.

These professionals work to develop the next generations of Ford automobiles. For the executive, with the continuous process of market innovation, there is an increasing need for engineers.

“We saw in this scenario the opportunity to expand the export of services to Ford’s main markets in the world, taking advantage of the creativity, versatility and solid cost experience of our professionals”, said Justo.

The company announced in March that it will invest US$ 50 billion in electrification by 2026. Of this amount, US$ 11 billion will be allocated to the creation of two technological megapoles in the US. According to the automaker, 600,000 electric cars will be produced by 2023.