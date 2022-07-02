Free on the market: see the top players without a contract in European football | international football

The official end of the European season on 30 June has meant that a long list of key players are without a club and free to sign a new contract with whoever they want.

The relationship has since veterans, such as the Brazilians Marcelo and Daniel Alves and the Uruguayan Luis Suarezto established and still high-value names like Pogba and Dybala.

Below, the ge lists the top non-contract names in European football and the status of their negotiations at the moment.

The French star left Manchester United for free for the second time in his career. He has advanced negotiation with Juventusbut has not yet been officially announced by the Italian club.

Marcelo (left-back)

After 16 years and 25 titles at Real Madrid, the Brazilian is experiencing an unprecedented situation in his career. He is clubless and free to trade. Valladolid and Fenerbahçe have already been speculated as a possible destination, but nothing has materialized so far. The only clue is that Marcelo wants to play in the Champions League.

Daniel Alves (right-back)

Dani returned to Barcelona in January to help rebuild the team under Xavi. Participated in 17 games, but the club decided not to renew his contract. At 39 years old, he has the goal of playing in the next World Cup for the national team.

The 35-year-old Uruguayan left Atletico Madrid after two seasons. He has a proposal from River Plate, who awaits the scorer’s response to supply the sale of Julián Álvarez to Manchester City.

At 28 years old, the Argentine still has a high market value. He did not reach an agreement with Juventus to renewbut must remain in Italy: he has talks with Inter Milan.

After leaving PSG, Di María has yet to decide his future. Juventus emerged as interested in the Argentine, but has not concluded a deal so far. The 34-year-old forward has already said he will retire from the national team at the World Cup in Qatar.

After four seasons at Monaco, Fabregas is free on the market. He played little in 2021/2022 due to physical problems, but ruled out a retirement and wants to extend his career.

The French player did not reach an agreement to renew with Barcelona, who still hasn’t given up on keeping the 25-year-old athlete. Dembélé has been speculated at PSG and Chelsea, but talks have not progressed.

the uruguayan top scorer left Manchester United after two seasons and 19 goals. At 35, he still hasn’t given any signs of what his fate will be, although Brazilian clubs have already been interested in him on previous occasions.

the Dane returned to play in 2022 after recovering from heart problems. He played well for Brentford and looks ready to return to bigger clubs. Manchester United are said to be interested in the player.

Since his departure was announced shortly after the Champions League, Isco hasn’t attracted as much spotlight. The midfielder is 30 years old and has participated in the main achievements of Real Madrid in recent seasons.