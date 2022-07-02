From musical to immersive exhibition: 6 tours to do in July in São Paulo – Casa Vogue

+



From musical to immersive exhibition: 6 tours to do in July in São Paulo (Photo: Disclosure)

July arrived full of unmissable cultural programs. From musicals to immersive exhibitions, Sao Paulo is the stage for activities to enjoy alone, with your partner or with your family. Check out six tours recommended by Vogue House and have fun!

1. Addams Family: The Musical

Marisa Orth and Daniel Boaventura are part of the cast (Photo: Disclosure)

The macabre Addams Family that entertained and impacted generations is now back at Teatro Renault. The new montage of the show brings to the stage the original story based on the eponymous comic book series created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

The musical features a somewhat eccentric family that reconnects with what they believe to be a long-lost relative, Gomez’s brother Fester Addams, who is actually the adopted son of a loan shark intent on tricking the Addams clan into getting them. steal your vast wealth and fortune.

The show is presented by Brasilprev and is supported by PremierPet. In the main roles: Marisa Orth as Mortícia and Daniel Boaventura as Gomez. Other great names in musical theater such as Kiara Sasso (Alice Beineke), Liane Maya (Grandma) and Fred Silveira (Mal Beineke) will also be present.

Service

The Addams Family

Renault Theater

On display: until July 31

Thursdays and Fridays: at 21:00

Saturdays: at 4 pm and 9 pm

Sundays at 3pm and 8pm

Tickets at ticketsforfun.com.br

2. Popular art from Alagoas arrives in São Paulo

For the first time, 37 pieces by 18 renowned master craftsmen and popular artists travel to another state (Photo: Disclosure)

The A CASA Museum holds the exhibition Preciosa: Alagoas handmade, which brings together pieces from the collection of a collection acquired in 2019 by the Government of the State of Alagoas. The exhibition provides a tour of the rich territory of Alagoas, passing through all the cultural centers of the State, bringing together 37 pieces by 18 master artisans, who stand out especially in ceramics and wood. The productions come from places famous for their handicrafts, such as União dos Palmares, Ilha do Ferro and Lagoa da Canoa.

Service

Exposure Preciosa: Alagoas handmade

A CASA Museum

Visitation: until July 31, 2022

Tuesday to Sunday: 10 am to 6:30 pm

Free entrance

3. 100 years of Rubem Valentim

To commemorate the centenary of Rubem Valentim (1922-1991), Pinakotheke São Paulo opens the exhibition Rubem Valentim – Sacred Geometry, with around 100 works by the artist, in paintings and drawings, as well as his objects. The curatorship is by Max Perlingeiro with consultancy by Bené Fonteles. A photo essay by Christian Cravo do Temple of Oxaláa set of 20 sculptures and 10 reliefs created in 1974 by Rubem Valentim, belonging to the Museum of Modern Art of Bahia, in Salvador.

Service

Rubem Valentim (1922-1991) – Sacred Geometry

Pinakotheke Sao Paulo

Visitation: 2nd to 30th of July

Monday to Friday: 10 am to 6 pm

Saturdays: 10 am to 4 pm

Free entrance

4. Immersion in Pixar Stories

How about an experience through the amazing stories of Pixar Animation Studios? It is the proposal of Pixar world which takes place in the external area of ​​Shopping Eldorado. This is the largest event by the animation studio ever held in the world in terms of extension, with a total area of ​​2,800 m², divided into themed spaces inspired by films such as Up: High Adventures, Toy Story, cars, Inside Out, soul, Ratatouille, Looking for Nemo, lightyear, The Incredibles and Monsters Inc., in addition to an exclusive store with licensed products, which will be open to the public.

The scenarios are realistic and immersive, giving the feeling that the visitor is part of the story and is inside it. Among the elements that make this experience possible are gigantograph prints, 3D objects and special activations.

Service

Pixar world

Shopping Eldorado

Visitation: July 20th to October 23rd

Tuesday to Thursday: 10 am to 8:50 pm

Friday to Sunday and holidays: 10:00 to 22:50

Tickets at www.eventim.com.br/mundopixar

5. 95 years of Ariano Suassuna

The CCBB-SP opens the exhibition to the public Armorial Movement 50 years which brings together art, musical meetings and conversations about Armorial art, a movement created and led by the playwright, teacher, painter and renowned writer Ariano Suassuna (1927-2014).

Curated by Denise Mattar and the general coordination of Regina Rosa de Godoy, the exhibition celebrates Ariano’s 95th birthday and presents around 140 works of art (the vast majority had never left Recife) in different formats, featuring important artists for the movement, among them Francisco Brennand, Gilvan Samico, Aluísio Braga, among many others.

Service

Armorial Movement 50 years

Banco do Brasil Cultural Center – São Paulo

Visitation: July 20th to September 23rd

Wednesday to Monday: 9 am to 8 pm

Free entrance

6. There’s still time to fall in love with Adriana Varejão

One of the most important names in Brazilian contemporary art, Adriana Varejão is on display with the largest exhibition dedicated to her career, at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo. Sample Adriana Varejão: Sutures, Fissures, Ruins counts with more than 60 works produced between 1985 and 2022, including unpublished productions and other creations never seen in the country.

Curated by Jochen Volz, director-general of the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, the exhibition occupies seven rooms of the institution in addition to the octagon, which hosts the series of three-dimensional paintings Ruinsmade especially for the show, and Ruína Brasilis, which will be donated to the museum’s permanent collection.

Service

Pinacoteca de Sao Paulo

Adriana Varejão: Sutures, fissures, ruins

Visitation: until 01/08

Wednesday to Monday: 10 am to 6 pm

Tickets at pinacoteca.byinti.com