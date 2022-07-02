Galaxy A23 with Snapdragon 680 on offer for R$ 1214 – All in Technology

If you are looking for a good smartphone for less than R$1300, the Galaxy A23 is a great recommendation. Among the highlights, it has a screen with good fluidity, a Qualcomm chip and a high resolution camera. And today, it’s on a special offer with a coupon starting at R$ 1214 in cash or R$ 1349 in installments on the card.

Detailing its features, the Galaxy A23 has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it promises more agile animations and better fluidity in games. In addition, the Snapdragon 680 chipset with 4GB delivers good performance for everyday tasks.

For photos, Samsung has added a 50MP main camera with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). There is also a 5MP ultrawide lens and two 2MP auxiliary sensors. In addition, it brings more features like an 8MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charge.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.6 Full HD+ LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate

6.6 Full HD+ LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Internal storage: 128GB expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD card

128GB expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD card Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 5 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 123°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

50 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 5 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 123°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 8 MP (f/2.2)

8 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging (25W adapter sold separately)

5,000mAh with 25W fast charging (25W adapter sold separately) Operational system: Android 12 under One UI 4.1 interface

Android 12 under One UI 4.1 interface Connectivity: WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Others: biometric reader on the side, entry P2.

With a special price, the Galaxy A23 is a great value for money in Brazil. However, correctly follow the steps below to receive the discount:

1 – Install the Shoptime App

2 – Open the link below with App Shoptime:

3 – Black

4 – Blue

5 – Use the coupon: TECH10