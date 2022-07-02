Gamers! Lenovo Legion Y9000K and Y9000X announced with Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

After announcing ThinkBook 13s notebooks for professional use, today we have new gaming models. We are talking about the Legion Y9000K and Y9000X that arrive with illuminated design with RGB on the keyboard, 12th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPUs.

Lenovo Legion Y9000K





Starting with the Lenovo Legion Y9000K we have the following specifications on the most powerful model: 16-core Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU

16GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 175W TDP

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB on SSD To keep it all cool, all versions of the Lenovo Legion Y9000K include a state-of-the-art Ultra 4.0 dual engine heat dissipation system.

There is yet another less powerful version with the following configuration: 16-core Intel Core i7-12800HX CPU

GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB and 150W TDP

RTX 3070 Ti 8GB and 150W TDP RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB on SSD The operating system of both versions is Windows 11. Connections also include WiFi 6E, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI, RJ-45 input, one USB-C with 135W charging support. The screens are 16″ with 165Hz with HDR support and DeltaE<2 color accuracy and 500 nits brightness. The laptop weighs 2.33 kg and has the following dimensions: 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm .

Lenovo Legion Y9000X





Speaking now of the Lenovo Legion Y9000X we have the following configurations: Intel Core i7-12700H CPU with 14 cores

8GB NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU

RAM: 24GB DDR5

Storage: 512 GB on SSD

There is still another version with Intel Core i5 and NVIDA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Both come with Windows 11, 16″ screens with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, HDR support, 165Hz and G-Sync support. This model still has a CNC aluminum body, charging via USB-C with 135W for the 99.99Wh battery and supports the same connections as the Legion Y9000K.

prices and availability



