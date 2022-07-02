Globo – Film Schedule from July 2nd to 8th

Check out Globo’s film schedule from July 2nd to July 8th.
Saturday, 02/07/2022
owl II
Ultraviolet
Original Title: Ultraviolet
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2006
Director: Kurt Wimmer
Cast: Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright, Nick Chinlund, William Fichtner,
Sebastien Andrieu, Ida Martin.
Class: Science Fiction
At the end of the 21st century, government pursues humans with genetic mutations. Violet, a martial arts expert who hides like a chameleon, begins a resistance.
Saturday Session
the goonies
Original Title: The Goonies
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1985
Director: Richard Donner
Cast: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin
Class: Adventure
The Goonies find a mysterious treasure map and enter an underground world of secret passages, dangerous traps and an ancient pirate galleon.
supercine
Travel Is Necessary
Original Title: Wanderlust
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: David Wain
Cast: Alan Alda; Justin Theroux; Kathryn Hahn
Class: Romantic comedy
Shaken by unemployment, a couple researches alternative life options and ultimately decides to live in a rural area where free love reigns.
owl I
The Shadowless Man
Original Title: Hollow Man
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2000
Director: Paul Verhoeven
Cast: Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue, Josh Brolin, Kim Dickens, William Devane, Greg Grunberg.
Class: Science Fiction
Scientists discover the secret of invisibility. The group leader ignores the risks and decides to test the dangerous experiment on himself.
Sunday, 07/03/2022
owl II
All The President’s Girls
Original Title: Dick (1999)
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1998
Director: Andrew Fleming
Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams, Dan Hedaya, Will Ferrell
Class: Comedy
On a visit to the White House, two teenagers see the president’s team tear up compromising documents. They end up uncovering the whole truth.
Maximum temperature
black Panther
Original Title: Black Panther
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Ryan Coogler
Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, John Kani, Andy Serkis, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright
Class: Action
After King T’Chaka’s death, Prince T’Challa returns to Wakanda for his coronation and seeks out Ulysses Klaue, who stole vibranium from the kingdom a few years ago.
Major Sunday
The Godfather
Original Title: The Godfather
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1972
Director: Francis Ford Coppola
Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton
Class: Drama
Don Corleone is the head of one of New York’s most respected mob families. Upon suffering an attack, his heirs seek to keep their father’s honor intact.
movie theater
The Other Guys
Original Title: The Other Guys
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Adam McKay
Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Larnell
Stovall, Ray Stevenson, Samuel L. Jackson
Class: Comedy
New York duo mirror the two best detectives in town to investigate a powerful man, with untraditional methods.
Monday, 07/04/2022
Afternoon session
The Pink Panther 2
Original Title: The Pink Panther 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2009
Director: Harald Zwart
Cast: Alfred Molina;Andy Garcia;Emily Mortimer;Jean Reno;Steve Martin;Yuki
Matsuzaki
Class: Adventure
When the world’s greatest treasures, including the Pink Panther diamond, are stolen, Clouseau and Ponton must catch the thief.
Hot screen
Red alert
Original Title: Ashfall
Country of Origin: South Korean
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Byung-Seo Kim;Hae-Jun Lee
Cast: Jung-Woo Ha, Lee Byung-Hun, Hye-Jin Jeon, Bae Suzy
Class: Action, catastrophe
Stagnant since 1903, a volcano erupts on Baekdu Mountain. A team of professionals from South and North Korea team up to prevent a catastrophe.
Tuesday, 07/05/2022
Afternoon session
No Reservations
Original Title: No Reservations
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Scott Hicks
Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily
Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones
Class: Romantic comedy
Kate is the head chef at an upscale restaurant. Her perfectionist ways are intimidating, but she is put to the test when Nick, a lively underboss, is hired.
Wednesday, 06/07/2022
Afternoon session
Our Life with Dogs
Original Title: Dog Days
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Ken Marino
Cast: Adam Pally;Eva Longoria;Nina Dobrev;Rob Corddry;Tone Bell;Vanessa
Hudgens
Class: Romantic comedy
Dogs begin to influence the careers, friendships and relationships of a news anchor, dog walker, businessman and others in Los Angeles.
Special Cinema
Dumbo
Original Title: Dumbo
Country of Origin: Australian
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Tim Burton
Cast: Michael Keaton, Danny Devito, Colin Farrell, Eva Green
Class: Animation, adventure
A young elephant, whose massive ears allow him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but discovers dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.
Thursday, 07/07/2022
Afternoon Session

The Interns
Original Title: The Internship
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Shawn Levy
Cast: Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Rose Byrne
Class: Comedy
Billy and Nick successfully apply for an internship selection at Google. They have to deal with the age difference between the other competitors.
Friday, 07/08/2022
Afternoon session
Kung Fu Panda 3
Original Title: Kung Fu Panda 3
Country of Origin: Chinese, American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Jennifer Yun / Carloni, Alessandro Nelson
Cast: Po Po, Shifu Shifu, Tigress Tigress, Monkey Monkey
Class: Adventure
Master Shifu tries to teach Po the chi-bending technique, but he becomes distracted with the arrival of his blood father, the panda Li, causing Mr. ping.
owl I
Behind Your Eyes
Original Title: All I See Is You
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Marc Forster
Cast: Danny Huston, Blake Lively, Jason Clarke, Wes Chatham, Ahna O’reilly,
Miguel Fernandez
Class: Drama, Thriller
Ginny was blind as a child. She has a chance to regain sight in one of her eyes and discovers a new world. But Gina’s independence threatens her marriage.