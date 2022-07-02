Google creates R$ 480 million fund to end monopoly process

Google created a $90 million fund to settle a lawsuit filed by app developers. Photo: Getty Images.

Google agreed to pay $90 million to app developers;

Settlement will target app developers who made $2 million or less annually on the Google Play Store between 2016 and 2021;

About 48,000 app creators are able to request funds from the fund.

Alphabet Inc., the conglomerate behind Google, announced last Thursday (30) the creation of a US$ 90 million fund, about R$ 480 million at the current price, to end the legal dispute with application developers. involving monopoly practices.

The settlement was established to address claims by app creators that Google imposed onerous and anti-competitive restrictions as a condition of hosting apps on the Google Play Store.

“The vast majority of US developers who have earned revenue through Google Play will be eligible to receive money from this fund if they want to,” the company said in its blog on Thursday.

The deal is open to app developers who made $2 million, around BRL 10.7 million, or less annually on the platform between 2016 and 2021.

According to the international law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, which represented the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, the minimum payment would be US$ 250, equivalent to R$ 1,300.

British news agency Reuters points out that there are about 48,000 application creators able to request amounts from the fund.

In addition to this stance, Google also said it will continue with the 15% commission on the first US$1 million, around R$5.3 million, in annual revenue collected from the Google Play Store.