Grêmio lends midfielder Fernando Henrique to Cruzeiro | football

Grêmio agreed to loan midfielder Fernando Henrique to Cruzeiro. The 21-year-old player arrives at Toca da Raposa until the end of 2023, with a fixed purchase option.

As found out the ge, the mining club will have two opportunities to exercise the purchase of the player, in December 2022 or in December 2023, with a value for each year. The numbers, however, were not released.

Considered a promise of Grêmio’s base, Fernando Henrique has not been taken advantage of and has played only six games in the current season. He was on the field for just 11 minutes in Serie B, in the draw with Criciúma, in his only appearance in the competition.

Before that, the midfielder had returned to action after five months on file in the 2-0 victory over Guarany de Bagé, in February, for the Campeonato Gaúcho, when he assisted Diego Souza to score the team’s second goal.

+ Check out more news from Grêmio

+ Check out more Cruise news

1 of 1 Fernando Henrique in training for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Fernando Henrique in Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Fernando Henrique was in the sights of Al Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, at the beginning of the year, but he refused the proposal in search of more space in the Grêmio squad, which ended up not being confirmed.