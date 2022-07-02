Gustavo Scarpa is free to sign a pre-contract and leave Palmeiras at the end of the year

Brazilian football

Midfielder has been important in Abel Ferreira’s team, with fundamental goals and assists in recent games.

Gustavo Scarpa, midfielder for Palmeiras (Photo: Getty Images)
One of the players who have been establishing himself in 2022, midfielder Gustavo Scarpa could be living his last months with the shirt of the palm trees. That’s because his contract only runs until December 31, 2022 and, from today, the player can sign a pre-contract with any team. This mechanism is possible when there are six months to go.

According to the GE website, Scarpa received recent polls from European clubs, such as Olympiacos, from Greece. However, Palmeiras should hold the player until the end of the season and discuss a renewal in the coming months, after all he is very important in Abel Ferreira’s team.

In the current season, Scarpa played 34 matches, 29 of which as a starter. He scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists, standing out especially as an open midfielder on the left, with Dudu on the right, Raphael Veiga in the middle and Rony in the centre.

Scarpa is not the only one who can leave Palmeiras at the end of the year

Other players whose contract expires on December 31, 2022 are goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, defender Renan (on loan to RB Bragantino), right-back Marcos Rocha and defensive midfielder Jaílson.

