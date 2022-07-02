Hackers use juazeirense’s instagram to apply scams: “they involved my son”

With access to the profiles, several scams are applied, such as furniture sales and mainly campaigns to raise money.

A new type of fraud has been registered on the Instagram platform. Hackers can break into accounts only with cell phone screen prints. With access to the profiles, several scams are applied, such as furniture sales and mainly campaigns to raise money.

This was the case of Cecília Santos, from Juazeiro do Norte, who had her account recently hacked. In an interview with Site Miséria, she said that a friend had sent a link in her chat, claiming that he was unable to access it and asked her to just take a screenshot of the screen, and send it to him, without having to click on the link. “In moments after I sent this print, it already logged out of my account”, reports. The aforementioned friend had also been a victim of the coup.

Cecília points out that the account did not have two-factor authentication, which facilitated the action. “He changed the recovery email and recovery phone”, says. It enforces the enablement of the tool to ensure that intrusion actions like this happen.

In the profile, those responsible for the action contacted friends of the victim asking for financial help for an alleged surgery on a dog, which would have been run over and would need to amputate both legs.

Several of Cecília’s friends sent money to the requested account, without suspecting the scam. She reports that in one of the conversations the hackers mentioned a cry for help and involved her own son, “they made up a story saying that I needed to take my son to an urgent appointment”account.

Cecília went to the police station, but was unable to file a police report. According to what was informed to her, the action does not fit into any crime, but that the people who can register an occurrence are those who lost money through hackers, which is characterized as a crime of embezzlement.

Cecília’s account is still active on the instagram platform, but all the photos have been deleted and now it appears to clone another profile of an establishment in Belo Horizonte.