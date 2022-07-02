Hamilton regrets 5th place in front of fans at Silverstone: ‘Devastated’ – Formula 1 News

Lewis Hamilton had a very interesting performance in the classification of the British GP, held this Saturday (2), at Silverstone. The fifth place conquered, with just over 1s to the pole position, the Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, puts the Mercedes team in the place that has become a habitué during the season: as third force on the grid.

The seven-time world champion admitted the improvement of the W13, but he also knows that the wet track gave a boost to the car’s performance in qualifying. “We brought in some new parts, but it wasn’t necessarily an update. But to me it is clear that we would never be able to compete for a top three in the dry.”

Lewis tried to show the differences in the car’s performance in wet and dry conditions. “In the rain, we are not so fast in the high corners. In the dry you get more speed and as a result we jump more and that’s bad,” he said.

Hamilton tried hard, but starts fifth in the British GP this Sunday (3) (Photo: Mercedes)

Although he did indeed fight for pole in the home race, Hamilton finished qualifying quite upset at not giving his fans a great performance. “I’m devastated. There are a lot of people cheering for me, I tried really hard to get to the front row, but finishing fifth makes tomorrow’s race very difficult”.

Lewis, finally, drew a parallel between the rhythms of Mercedes between free practice and qualifying and, now, picks up the pieces in the hope of getting a good result on Sunday (3). “We did a little better on Friday than on Saturday, which seems to be the case because you go slower into the corners on a wet track. Tomorrow will be difficult, but I want to look ahead and work, I know I have an amazing car.”

On Sunday, the start is scheduled for 11 am (Brasília, GMT-3).

