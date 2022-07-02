Harry Potter: Why did Daniel Radcliffe see a psychologist for Order of the Phoenix? – Movie news

After Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the actor felt the need to better prepare for the fifth film in the franchise.

Before starting the filming of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the fifth part of the famous magical saga created by JK Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe did a surprising amount of preparation. The interpreter of the little witch who survived even went to see… a psychologist!

But why did the British actor, now 32, seek this kind of help before shooting the feature film released in 2007? Simply to try to understand how the protagonist felt after the events of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005).

At the end of the fourth film, Harry must face the last stage of the Triwizard Tournament, which consists of crossing a maze full of obstacles to find the coveted cup. Harry and Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson) end up completing the test together, but when they touch the trophy, they are transported to a graveyard outside Hogwarts.

There they run into Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall), who is too busy bringing Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) back. After meeting his archenemy “in the flesh” and standing up to him, Harry manages to escape the graveyard alive – unlike Cedric, who is cowardly murdered by Pettigrew. This entire episode marks a turning point in the franchise, as there is now no doubt that the Dark Lord has returned.

As a way of preparing for the next production, Radcliffe then went to the psychologist’s couch, determined to better understand the so-called “survivor syndrome” and, thus, show the hero’s sense of guilt.

In addition to using an expert to make the character more believable, Radcliffe took the opportunity to talk to people who have suffered similar traumas. It’s dedication you call it, right?

In The order of the Phoenix, Harry arrives at Hogwarts to attend the 5th school year. He soon discovers that much of the wizarding community has been led to believe that Voldemort’s return is nothing more than a lie invented by Harry, which casts doubt on his credibility.

As if that weren’t enough, Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge (Robert Hardy) imposes on the school the presence of Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton), who becomes the new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher. It turns out that Umbridge’s classes, while approved by the ministry, cover only mild topics, leaving students unprepared for the perils of today.

Encouraged by his friends Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson), Harry decides to secretly gather a group of students to teach them spells and defense tactics. It doesn’t take long for the self-styled “Dumbledore’s Army” to be seen as a threat to the Ministry of Magic itself.

The order of the Phoenix grossed over $942 million at the international box office. The film is available in the HBO Max catalogue, as are the other seven and the Back to Hogwarts special.