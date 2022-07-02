Hello shyness! New WhatsApp function will make discreet people happy

Do you suffer from shyness or do you not like to create a mood when leaving groups of the Whatsapp? Everyone has wanted to leave that pointless conversation, but just didn’t do it to avoid conflict. Know that the platform has started to provide the ideal solution to solve this impasse.

How will the new tool to leave WhatsApp groups work?

Everyone has joined some WhatsApp group that has become completely useless or uninteresting. At that time it would be great to be able to leave groups without being noticed. That’s exactly what WhatsApp is offering in its beta version. In other words, the participants won’t know that you’ve simply “abandoned the boat”.

The information about the novelty was released by the website specialized in WhatsApp, WABetaInfo. When the user decides to leave a group conversation, the following message will appear on the screen:

“Only you and the group admins will be notified that you have left the group.”

Quite interesting, isn’t it? After all, it is currently impossible to leave WhatsApp groups without being noticed by all participants. A message about the match is stamped on the conversation screen.

With the novelty, this indiscretion will end and, with it, the possibility of generating discomfort is also greatly reduced.

When will the news be definitively released?

The novelty is in the development and testing phase for the beta version of WhatsApp. However, it should soon be released to the large user base.

This is the standard process for any new tool that the platform makes available to users. It is always necessary to go through a battery of tests with developers and people who have access to the beta.

The good news is that most tests are only released as they enter the release path. So take heart, as you will soon be able to leave groups unnoticed.

You will no longer need to explain why you left. In the same way that those more annoying users will have less arguments to keep commenting on their attitude and creating unreasonable rumors and without any kind of foundation.