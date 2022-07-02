How did Sigourney Weaver prepare to play a teenager in the film? · Rolling Stone

At the age of 72, Sigourney Weaver returns to the cast of Avatar, but this time in a very different role from the first film.

Sigourney Weaver will play a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). The news that the actress would return for the sequel is nothing new, however, the role she would have was a mystery, as her character, Dr. Grace Augustinedies in the first film.

now the empire revealed that Weaver will play a new character, called Kiria teenage daughter of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). “I think we all remember, more or less, how we felt as teenagers. I certainly remember,” she said in an interview with the magazine.

In addition, she revealed how she prepared the character: “I thought it would be appropriate that Kiri felt uncomfortable most of the time. She is trying to find herself.” In addition, she stated that “she was thrilled with the challenge given by jim.”

sequel director, James Cameron also spoke about the 72-year-old actress playing a teenager: “It’s a big acting challenge. We have a 60-something actress playing a character decades younger than her biological age. Sig thought this would be kind of fun.”

The sequel promises to show the life of JakeSully (Sam Worthington), former marine, alongside neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Cast will have the return of the stars of the first feature and new characters. In addition to Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet are some of the confirmed names in the cast. The premiere date is December 16, 2022. Check out the trailer: