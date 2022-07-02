Know how to delete a youtube playlist It’s great for tidying and cleaning your virtual video library. The process can be done through the computer or cell phone, and erases the data associated with the playlist in your account.

Check out how to delete saved playlist below, and click on the text to the side to learn how to create and manage playlists, learn how to add videos to watch later and organize your library even more.

How to delete playlists on YouTube

It is important to note that, regardless of where you deleted it, it will no longer be possible to see or search for the playlist in question, so if you want to remove all videos it is important to be sure before performing the deletion.

Computer

Access YouTube and sign in with your Google account; In the left menu, you can find the YouTube playlist in the second section, under “Watch later”; Click on the playlist and then click on the three dots next to the shuffle symbol; Select “Delete playlist” and confirm to delete videos associated with playlist.

Delete a playlist created on YouTube by PC (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

Cell

Open YouTube on your Android or iOS and tap “Library” in the lower right corner; In the “Playlists” section, tap the one you want to delete; Tap the three dots in the upper right corner and tap “Delete”; Confirm the deletion.

It is possible to delete a YouTube playlist on mobile, removing it from your account (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

That way you can organize your YouTube Library, and all videos associated with the deleted playlist are removed together.