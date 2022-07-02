How to disable Nubank card approximation payment?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Proximity payment allows you to make purchases quickly, but it can upset those who value security and want to prevent third parties from making payments with their card.

The solution to solve this is very simple and, for the Nubank customer, it can be activated or deactivated at any time through the application for Android and iPhone (iOS). Keep reading to learn!

Disabling contactless payment on Nubank

Customers who do not want to keep the Nubank contactless payment active can access the application and perform the following procedure to deactivate it:

Open the Nubank application and click on the profile icon, which is in the upper left corner; Scroll down and tap on the “Configure card” option; Uncheck the option “Purchases by approximation (contactless)”; Tap “OK” to finish.

Thus, all purchases made with your Nubank will need the card to be inserted into the payment machine of stores or establishments, so that you can enter the four-digit password and confirm the transaction. If you later change your mind, you can activate the option by doing the same procedure.

Also remembering that Nubank sets a limit of R$ 200 for purchases by approximation. Payments above this amount require the use of the four-digit password. In addition, it is only possible to use contactless a maximum of 5 times a day, without using the password between operations.

Nubank also claims that this type of transaction is as safe as making an online purchase with the card. There are several layers of security that protect all credit card transactions.

Another detail is that this function is not available on the old fintech card, only on the new model, which is made available by Mastercard. Anyone who is interested in the function and does not yet have the card, can request it through the digital bank’s call center, using the chat function to talk to a Nubank attendant.

