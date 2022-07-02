Learn how to make a banner for youtube in canva can be very practical for someone who is starting a channel on the platform. That’s because Canva offers several free tools to edit and customize your YouTube channel art. Therefore, you don’t need editing experience to create your channel’s visual identity.

With that in mind, one of Canva’s main advantages is that the app already provides templates with the size recommended by YouTube (2560 x 1440). In this article, see how to make a YouTube banner in Canva!

Access Canva (Web); Log in or register on the platform; Then click the “+” icon to create a project; Tap the “Search” icon to search for a template; Then search for “YouTube Channel Art” and click on it; Once that’s done, you can create your cover and also customize Canva templates. Create custom artwork for your YouTube channel using Canva (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

When you’re done editing, click “Share” and then select the “Download” option to save your YouTube cover as an image. Canva lets you choose whether to save your image as a PNG, JPG, SVG, or GIF.

In addition, Canva also provides tools to create and edit videos directly on the platform. This can be interesting if you want to transform a presentation (Power Point), for example, into an MP4 video. Worth a try!