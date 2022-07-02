How to migrate WhatsApp conversations between Android and iPhone – Link

WhatsApp allows users to migrate chat history when switching from Android to iPhone and vice versa

It is now possible to migrate the WhatsApp message history from an Android device to an iPhone, as announced by the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, on June 14th. The feature was anticipated by users, who found it difficult to transfer essential information when changing the cell phone’s operating system.

The feature only allows the transfer of personal messages, which includes photos, videos and audios. But it is not yet possible to migrate call history or payment messages. Initially only available in a trial version, the novelty can now be used by all users.

However, WhatsApp does require some minimum requirements to perform the complete migration safely: both devices must have the same phone number, recent system updates (Android 5 or later; and iOS 15.5 or later) and connection to the same Wi-Fi network. -Fi.

In recent months, reverse migration (from an iPhone to an Android) had already been made available by Meta.

Below, learn how to transfer WhatsApp history from your Android to iPhone.

Transfer WhatsApp History from Android to iPhone

Follow the steps below:

– Install the Migrate to iOS app on Android and follow the instructions;

– A code will be displayed on the iPhone. When prompted, enter this code on the Android device;

– Tap to continue and follow the on-screen instructions;

– On the Transfer Data screen, select Whatsapp;

– Tap START on the Android device and wait while WhatsApp prepares the data to be transferred. When the data is ready, your WhatsApp account will be disconnected from the Android device;

– Tap NEXT to return to the Migrate to iOS app;

– Tap CONTINUE to transfer data from Android device to iPhone and wait for the Migrate to iOS app to confirm that the transfer is complete;

– Then install the latest version of WhatsApp available from Apple’s App Store;

– Open WhatsApp and access your account using the same phone number already used on the Android device;

– Tap Start and wait for the process to complete;

– When you finish setting up your iPhone, your conversations will already be available on WhatsApp.