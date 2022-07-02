How to share someone else’s Stories on Instagram

It’s possible share someone else’s Stories on Instagram using native features of the social network. You can send content via Direct to your contacts or repost a story in which you were tagged.

There’s also an alternative to share someone else’s Stories if they haven’t tagged you in the post, which is to use third-party apps to download the story and publish it manually. Here are three ways to share someone else’s Stories on Instagram.

Share someone else’s Stories via Direct

This option applies to any Stories, even if you don’t follow the person on Instagram. To share someone else’s Stories via Direct:

Open the Stories you want to share; Tap the little plane icon in the lower right corner of the screen; Select the desired contact or group; Tap “Send” to share someone else’s Stories in Instagram Direct.

Share someone else’s Stories on Instagram via Direct (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Remembering that the other person must have enabled sharing Stories with other people, as Instagram offers privacy settings that limit access to the feature. Otherwise, it will not be possible to send the post.

Share someone else’s Stories you’re tagged in

The second way to share someone else’s Stories on Instagram is if the user in question made a story and tagged you in the post. For that:

Open the Stories of the person who tagged you; Tap “Add this to your story”; Select “Your story”, if you want to post to all followers, or “Close Friends”, only for specific people; Tap the arrow button to advance; Click on “Share”.

Share someone else’s Stories on Instagram where you were tagged (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Another way to share someone else’s Stories you’re tagged in is by going to Direct, as you’ll be notified of the tag. For that:

Open Instagram Direct; Enter the message that shows the notification of the other person’s post; Tap “Add to your story”; Make the desired edits and proceed to share the Stories.

Instagram notifies you when someone else tags you in a Stories. Then just share (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

As explained in the previous topic, it is mandatory for another person to have enabled sharing Stories with another person, which includes tagging other users. If the person has private their Stories share settings, then you will not be able to repost the content on your Instagram.

Share someone else’s Stories where you’re not tagged

Finally, you can also share someone else’s Stories on Instagram even if they haven’t tagged you in the post. In fact, what you’ll need to do in this case is save the other user’s Stories and then manually post them to your profile.

There are free apps and websites that allow you to download Stories from any Instagram account. In the following example, StorySaver.net was used, which can be accessed in a computer browser and on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones.

Go to “storysaver.net”; In the central field, enter the username of the person who published the Stories; Click or tap “Download!” and check the box “I am not a robot”; Select “Save as Photo” or “Save as Video”, to download the photo or video from Stories to your cell phone gallery; Open your Instagram and enter the Stories function; Select the Stories you downloaded before and share it on your profile.

Download Stories (photo or video) to share the post manually on Instagram (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

If the other person’s Stories are not available, their profile may be locked (private). Or a day has passed since the original publication, as Stories are only available for a 24-hour period.