How to subscribe to Telegram Premium paying less – Applications and Software – Tecnoblog

O Telegram Premium enhances the messenger experience. With subscriptions ranging from R$12.49 to R$24.90, the modality guarantees an option to transcribe voice messages, send files of up to 4 GB and other improvements. Next, learn how to hire the Premium plan and find out how to save on monthly fees.

Learn how to subscribe to Telegram Premium and pay even less (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

How much does the Telegram Premium subscription cost?

There is no fixed amount for Telegram Premium. The monthly fee varies from platform to platform, and ranges from R$12.49 to R$24.90. Check out the variations:

Platform Monthly payment Form of payment Windows BRL 12.49 credit card (data entered in the app) Mac (downloaded from messenger website) BRL 12.49 credit card (data entered in the app) Android (downloaded from messenger website) BRL 12.49 credit card (data entered in the app) Android (Play Store) BRL 23.99 credit card (Google Play subscription system) iOS BRL 24.90 credit card (App Store subscription system)

As we can see, apps installed outside of stores offer a more friendly price. That is, if you have a Mac and an iPhone and you want to subscribe to the paid plan, for example, it is more interesting to subscribe from your computer. After all, you can save BRL 12.41 a month, equivalent to about BRL 150 in a year.

The same goes for Android. Instead of subscribing to the application installed via the Play Store, there is also the possibility of contracting it through the software downloaded from the messenger website. In this case, the savings is R$ 11.50 per month. In twelve months, this difference yields a total of almost R$140.

But… what is the reason for this price difference?

The difference in prices is the result of service fees in app stores. In the Play Store, for example, Google has a system that charges developers up to 30%, depending on profits from sales of Android apps and services. Apple’s App Store also has a similar system.

When the subscription is made directly with Telegram, these fees are not applied. That is, the messenger receives all the amount paid by users. With the exception, of course, of credit card transaction charges

Telegram Premium prices when subscribing through the App Store (iPhone) and Play Store (Android) (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

How to subscribe to Telegram Premium

Telegram Premium can be subscribed to on multiple platforms. But not all offer the option. In my tests, for example, I was not able to hire the package on Telegram for Mac installed via the App Store and the web version of the messenger.

Check out the apps that allow you to hire the plan:

Cell phones and tablets: iOS and Android (via Play Store and APK);

iOS and Android (via Play Store and APK); Computers: Windows and Mac (download from messenger website).

Find out how to subscribe to Telegram Premium on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS:

By computer (Windows and Mac)

The option is available in both Windows and Mac apps. If you have the messenger installed on your computer, check out the following steps:

If you are on Windows, open the side menu on the sandwich icon and click on “Settings”;

If you are on Mac, go to the “Settings” tab;

Click on “Telegram Premium”;

Press the button “Subscribe for BRL 12.49 per month” (Mac) or “Subscribe for BRL 12.49 monthly” (Windows);

In the conversation with the “Premium Bot”, click on “Pay R$ 12.49”;

Click on the “Payment Method” option and enter your credit card details;

Check the box “I accept the Premium Bot Terms of Service”; Click on “Pay R$ 12.49” to complete the purchase.



On Android phones and tablets

Telegram can be installed through two sources on Android: the Play Store and the messenger website. Both options offer the configuration to purchase Premium via mobile. However, the plan is cheaper for the app installed via APK.

Learn how to subscribe below:

Open the side menu by tapping the sandwich icon in the upper left corner;

Choose the “Settings” option;

Tap on “Telegram Premium”.



From that moment on, the procedure differs according to the origin of the messenger installation.

If you downloaded the app from Google Play Storejust tap on “Subscribe for BRL 23.99 monthly” and confirm the purchase.

If the installation was done by Telegram website, via APKyou need to perform the following steps:

After entering the “Telegram Premium” option, tap on “Subscribe for BRL 12.49 monthly”;

In the conversation with the “Premium Bot”, press the “Pay R$ 12.49” button;

Accept the terms and conditions; Click on “Pay BRL 12.49” to proceed.



Now just enter your credit card details to complete the operation.

By iPhone (iOS)

Telegram Premium can also be subscribed via iPhone. But this means that you will pay the heaviest of all alternatives. Find out how to hire him:

Go to the “Settings” tab; Tap on the “Telegram Premium” option; Press the button “Subscribe for BRL 24.90 / month”;

Confirm the subscription.



What changes in Telegram Premium?

Launched to the public in June 2022, Telegram Premium grants extra features to the messenger. Get to know some of the functions presented at the launch of the plan:

Folded limits: up to 1000 channels, 20 folders, 10 pinned, 4 accounts on the same device and more;

up to 1000 channels, 20 folders, 10 pinned, 4 accounts on the same device and more; Faster Downloads and 4GB Uploads: up to 4GB file upload availability with unlimited speed transfers;

up to 4GB file upload availability with unlimited speed transfers; Voice to text conversion: access to the native tool that transcribes voice messages;

access to the native tool that transcribes voice messages; No Ads: no ads will be displayed in the app;

no ads will be displayed in the app; Advanced chat management: tools to set the default conversation folder, automatic archiving, among other functions.

According to the messenger team, “Contributions from Premium subscribers will help improve and expand the app for decades to come, while Telegram will remain free, standalone and uphold our values ​​first, redefining how a tech company should operate.”

Collaborated: Everton Favretto