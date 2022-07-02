Imagine Dragons represents Las Vegas in the “Sharks” music video; check out!

THE imagine Dragons released this Friday (24) the single “Sharks”, on all digital platforms. The track is the latest sample of the band’s long-awaited album, “Mercury Act II”which will be released on the 1st of July and has pre-sales at Universal Music Store.

To present “Sharks”Imagine Dragons hosted a premiere event straight from the theater Gartenbaukino, in Vienna, Austria. After taking photos and signing autographs on the red carpet, the group members appeared on stage, shared a full preview of the album with 700 fans and answered questions.

“With the music video for ‘Sharks’, our goal was to represent our hometown in the light it deserves – a city of passion, entertainment and art. Always awake and eccentric. Always an adventure to be lived. As a third-generation Las Vegas, I love this city and owe our success to it. They always cheered for us. ‘Sharks’ is a tribute to the city we call home. Las Vegas”said Dan Reynolds.

Watch the video from “Sharks”:

Mercury Act II

In April, Imagine Dragons announced the premiere date and pre-sale of the highly anticipated “Mercury – Act II”, which gives continuity to the band’s fifth album. The project arrives on all digital platforms on July 1 and will feature 18 songs, including the already released “Bones”.

Like this: enjoy Loading…