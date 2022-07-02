iPhone 14 will be more expensive than the previous ones, according to rumors

Has inflation even reached Apple? The new iPhone 14, scheduled to be released in September, will be more expensive than its predecessor, the 13. Who guarantees it is the Twitter account @TheGallox_, which specializes in technology market scoops.

Of the four new models, three will have a price increase: the iPhone 14 Max ($899, R$4,793), iPhone 14 Pro ($1,099, or R$5,860) and iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,199). or BRL 6,393). If these numbers are proven, they will all hit the market 100 dollars more expensive than the respective version of the iPhone 13.

Only the basic iPhone 14 will remain in the previous range of US$ 799 (R$ 4,260).

The price change would reflect increases in parts costs over the past few months, impacted by global events such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

None of this information has been confirmed by Apple.

The price in Brazil is also undefined. The iPhone 13 Pro was launched here from R$9,499, and the 13 Pro Max, from R$10,499.

iPhone 14 Pro | iPhone 14 Pro Max – A16 Bionic

– 6.1 | 6.7 inch 120hz Amoled Display

– 12/48/12 cameras

– 128/256/512/1TB storage & 8gb ram

– 3,200 | 4,323mah battery

– Always On Display

– Face ID

– iOS 16 $1099 | $1199 pic.twitter.com/roMxY8cBmd — Anthony (@TheGalox_) June 28, 2022

@TheGallox_’s account also specified some features of the Pro and Pro Max models, such as the A16 Bionic chip and a set of 48, 12 and 12 megapixel cameras.

The Pro would have a 6.1-inch screen and a 3,200 mAh battery. The Pro Max would be bigger (6.7 inches) and with longer charge duration (4,323 mAh).

And, of course, everyone would have iOS 16, announced in early June.