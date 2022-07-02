Juventude vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Juventude and Atlético-MG face each other this Saturday, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel between the two teams is scheduled for 16:30 (Brasília time), at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul. ge tracks all bids live, with videos.

After getting an important point away from home against São Paulo, Juventude tries to get back on the winning path after five matches without a win in the Brazilian Championship. The team from Caxias do Sul is second to last, with 11 points, and hasn’t won since June 5, when they beat Fluminense 1-0 at home.

After a moment of instability, Atlético-MG comes from two consecutive victories in the Brasileirão – over Flamengo and Fortaleza, both in Mineirão. Now, he seeks to expand the series and win away from home, something that hasn’t happened since the 2nd round, against Athletico-PR. Galo is in fifth position, with 24 points.

+ See the Brasileirão table

Streaming: Sportv and Premiere broadcast live.

Real time: O ge follow in real time, with exclusive videos – click here to follow.

Youth – coach: Umberto Louzer

In his second match in charge of Juventude, Umberto Louzer should maintain the base of the team that took the field against São Paulo. The only one will be the return of left-back William Matheus to replace Moraes. Absences in the last rounds, strikers Isidro Pitta and Vitor Gabriel are again available and are alternatives for the course of the match. Defender Vitor Mendes, who belongs to Atlético-MG, is out and will also be suspended.

Probable lineup: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Yuri Lima, Jadson and Óscar Ruiz; Chico, Capixaba and Ricardo Bueno.

2 of 3 Probable Youth to face Atlético-MG — Photo: ge Probable Youth to face Atlético-MG — Photo: ge

hanging: Vitor Gabriel, Ricardo Bueno, Jadson and Capixaba.

Embezzlement: Paulo Miranda (knee discomfort), Marlon (muscle injury), Paulinho Moccelin (ankle injury) and Vitor Mendes (suspended).

+ Check out more news from Youth

Atlético-MG – coach: Antônio Mohamed

Atlético left for Caxias do Sul with the best available, but it is not possible to rule out the possibility of Turco promoting some changes in the starting lineup, with an eye on the game against Emelec, on Tuesday, for Libertadores. Names like Hulk, Nacho, Otávio and Alonso can be preserved. Of certain absences, however, only the athletes in the medical department: Keno, Zaracho and Jair.

Probable lineup: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Alonso (Réver) and Arana; Allan, Otávio (Caleb), Rubens and Nacho Fernández (Vargas); Ademir and Hulk (Sasha).

3 of 3 Probable lineup of Atlético-MG against Juventude — Photo: ge Probable lineup of Atlético-MG against Juventude — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Keno, Zaracho and Jair (medical department).

hanging: Ademir, Everson, Rubens, Antonio Mohamed and Cláudio Keny (goalkeeper coach).

+ Check out more news from Atlético-MG