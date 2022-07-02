Juventude x Atlético-MG: Hulk redeems himself from a missed penalty in Libertadores and compares success to “rent” | athletic-mg

Hulk scored once again for Atlético-MG. This Saturday, the victim was Juventude, in the Brasileirão. The goal was scored from a penalty, four days after the alvinegro captain made a mistake in a 1-1 draw with Emelec, in the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

At halftime, the attacker was asked about the move. He gave a poetic answer, stating that football asks for daily success, while offering, in a short time, opportunities for redemption.

– That’s football, we have to be proving ourselves every day, surpassing ourselves every day. Even because we know that getting there is not easy.

“And success is like a rent. You have to pay it on a daily basis, if you fail to pay an installment, the collection is much worse. But football is good for that.”

Hulk celebrates goal for Atlético-MG against Juventude

In the Ecuador game, in which there was an error in the final minutes, Hulk did not give an interview after the game because he went to the doping test. Then, he went to social networks to respond to a publication that recalled not only the mistake against Emelec, but also the Libertadores semifinals of last year, against Palmeiras. He said he would continue to be the owner of the charges.

– Anyone who knows me knows that I don’t like controversy. I answered there because at the end of the match I went straight to doping and did not give an interview. If it was in the interview, I would be asked for the bid, and my answer would be that. I lost because I crashed, I made several, it happens. It’s about continuing to train. Today I had the opportunity to take a penalty. I was happy with the decision, I scored.

Hulk remains Atlético-MG’s top scorer and main name this season, now with 22 goals. From the lime brand, there are 23 charges and 20 goals with the Galo shirt.