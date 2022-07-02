Juventude X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

47

1 time Break in Caxias do Sul! Packed after two consecutive victories, Atltico-MG is beating Juventude for the Brazilian.

46

1 time Hulk comes out sewing the markers, prepares the move for Eduardo Sasha and kicks the attacker blocked by the defense of Juventude.

45

1 time Vargas gets a rebound from a corner kick, tries to amend a volley and gives goal kick to goalkeeper Csar.

44

1 time Two minutes extra.

43

1 time Ademir opens on the right wing for Eduardo Sasha, who crosses into the area for Hulk and the defense cuts through the back line.

42

1 time In progress for the Brazilian: Fluminense 2×0 Corinthians (Germn Cano).

41

1 time scar Ruiz bets on a cross with poison and Everson looks for the top.

38

1 time Eduardo Sasha receives a throw in the attack command, but does not reach and the ball is left in the area for Csar’s defense.

37

1 time Submissions: Juventude 4×2 Atltico-MG.

36

1 time Hulk launched at speed to invade the area, but the defense of Juventude arrives to intercept the pass.

35

1 time scar Ruiz sets up as a pivot for Ricardo Bueno, who shoots from far and straight out.

34

1 time Fouls committed: Juventude 5×4 Atltico-MG.

33

1 time Chico shuts up Igor Rabello when he closed in on the scoring and commits a foul in the attack.

32

1 time scar Ruiz charges from the left side, raises his head to perfect the crossing and Capixaba deflects almost falling through the bottom line.

31

1 time William Matheus activated in the support from the left, stretches the pass into the area and the marking of Atltico-MG cuts through the top.

30

1 time In a dispute involving Ricardo Bueno and Guga, the referee calls a lack of attack by the Juventude player, who protests.

29

1 time GOOOLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!! Hulk puts the ball in his arm and kicks it hard in the right corner. César even hits the corner, but doesn’t avoid Galo’s goal.

28

1 time William Matheus punished with a yellow card by the referee.

27

1 time Penalty for Atltico-MG! Ademir invades the area from the right accompanied by William Matheus, is loaded from behind and the referee scores.

25

1 time Capixaba kicks weakly from outside the area and doesn’t even threaten the goal defended by Everson.

24

1 time Chico is the main point guard for Juventude at the start. All plays pass through the foot of the ex-Cear midfield.

22

1 time Chico takes an open corner to the second post, Ricardo Bueno wins from the top, but deflects it straight through the back line.

21

1 time Jdson’s cross from the right blocked by Arana and Juventude gets a corner.

20

1 time The ball is deflated and must be replaced.

19

1 time Hulk launched against double marking and is fouled by Jdson.

18

1 time The home team rotates the ball between defense and midfield, with difficulties to advance as soon as it bumps into Atltico-MG’s mark.

17

1 time Wrong passes: Juventude 9×5 Atltico-MG.

16

1 time On the edge of the field, Antonio Mohamed, coach of Galo, protests against the referee’s decisions.

15

1 time In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Fluminense 1×0 Corinthians (Manoel).

14

1 time Arana receives on the left side, crosses in the area and Ademir doesn’t find anything from above. Guga has the rebound, raises again and the defense of Juventude cuts.

13

1 time The Minas Gerais club continues to exchange passes from foot to foot from midfield.

12

1 time Atltico-MG advances the lines when they have the ball and tries to suffocate Juventude.

11

1 time Hulk tries to advance on the left side at speed, but Thallyson disarms Galo’s centre-forward.

10

1 time Ball possession: Juventude 41% Atltico-MG.

9

1 time Ricardo Bueno launched in charge of Juventude’s attack, but loses a high match against Rver.

8

1 time Juventude exchanges passes in the midfield and looks for spaces to advance against Atlético-MG.

7

1 time Jadson stretches the pass to the right side of the attack, but Soares does not prevent the ball from leaving the back line.

6

1 time Vargas unarmed in the attack and is left complaining of foul. The referee lets the game go on.

5

1 time Ademir receives the attack, tries to kick and is blocked by the marking.

4

1 time Ricardo Bueno opens on the left for the speed of scar Ruiz, who does not have control of the ball.

3

1 time In Juventud’s counterattack, Chico receives from Ricardo Bueno and kicks from outside the area, through the back line.

two

1 time Visiting team recovers the ball and starts a new offensive in Caxias do Sul.

1

1 time Eduardo Sasha makes a good pass, Calebe hits with his left leg and demands a good defense from goalkeeper Csar.

0

1 time Start the game in Caxias do Sul!

0

1 time ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Guga, Rver, Igor Rabello and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Caleb, Vargas and Ademir; Eduardo Sasha and Hulk.

0

1 time YOUTH: Caesar; Soares, Thallyson, Forster and William Matheus; Yuri, Jdson and Capixaba; Chico Kim, Ricardo Bueno and scar Ruiz.

0

1 time The schedules are defined by coaches Umberto Louzer (Youth) and Antonio Mohamed (Atltico-MG).

0

1 time Atltico-MG 5 placed with 24 points (tied with Internacional and Athletico-PR). With a victory, the Minas Gerais club can climb to the runner-up position of the Brazilian.

0

1 time Juventude won only one game as home team in the championship. In seven rounds, the gacho club counts 1W – 2E – 4D.

0

1 time Packed after two consecutive victories, Atltico-MG visits Juventude, placed second last, for the Brazilian.