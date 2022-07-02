Juventude X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

47
1 time
Break in Caxias do Sul! Packed after two consecutive victories, Atltico-MG is beating Juventude for the Brazilian.
46
1 time
Hulk comes out sewing the markers, prepares the move for Eduardo Sasha and kicks the attacker blocked by the defense of Juventude.
45
1 time
Vargas gets a rebound from a corner kick, tries to amend a volley and gives goal kick to goalkeeper Csar.
44
1 time
Two minutes extra.
43
1 time
Ademir opens on the right wing for Eduardo Sasha, who crosses into the area for Hulk and the defense cuts through the back line.
42
1 time
In progress for the Brazilian: Fluminense 2×0 Corinthians (Germn Cano).
41
1 time
scar Ruiz bets on a cross with poison and Everson looks for the top.
38
1 time
Eduardo Sasha receives a throw in the attack command, but does not reach and the ball is left in the area for Csar’s defense.
37
1 time
Submissions: Juventude 4×2 Atltico-MG.
36
1 time
Hulk launched at speed to invade the area, but the defense of Juventude arrives to intercept the pass.
35
1 time
scar Ruiz sets up as a pivot for Ricardo Bueno, who shoots from far and straight out.
34
1 time
Fouls committed: Juventude 5×4 Atltico-MG.
33
1 time
Chico shuts up Igor Rabello when he closed in on the scoring and commits a foul in the attack.
32
1 time
scar Ruiz charges from the left side, raises his head to perfect the crossing and Capixaba deflects almost falling through the bottom line.
31
1 time
William Matheus activated in the support from the left, stretches the pass into the area and the marking of Atltico-MG cuts through the top.
30
1 time
In a dispute involving Ricardo Bueno and Guga, the referee calls a lack of attack by the Juventude player, who protests.
29
1 time
GOOOLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!! Hulk puts the ball in his arm and kicks it hard in the right corner. César even hits the corner, but doesn’t avoid Galo’s goal.
28
1 time
William Matheus punished with a yellow card by the referee.
27
1 time
Penalty for Atltico-MG! Ademir invades the area from the right accompanied by William Matheus, is loaded from behind and the referee scores.
25
1 time
Capixaba kicks weakly from outside the area and doesn’t even threaten the goal defended by Everson.
24
1 time
Chico is the main point guard for Juventude at the start. All plays pass through the foot of the ex-Cear midfield.
22
1 time
Chico takes an open corner to the second post, Ricardo Bueno wins from the top, but deflects it straight through the back line.
21
1 time
Jdson’s cross from the right blocked by Arana and Juventude gets a corner.
20
1 time
The ball is deflated and must be replaced.
19
1 time
Hulk launched against double marking and is fouled by Jdson.
18
1 time
The home team rotates the ball between defense and midfield, with difficulties to advance as soon as it bumps into Atltico-MG’s mark.
17
1 time
Wrong passes: Juventude 9×5 Atltico-MG.
16
1 time
On the edge of the field, Antonio Mohamed, coach of Galo, protests against the referee’s decisions.
15
1 time
In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Fluminense 1×0 Corinthians (Manoel).
14
1 time
Arana receives on the left side, crosses in the area and Ademir doesn’t find anything from above. Guga has the rebound, raises again and the defense of Juventude cuts.
13
1 time
The Minas Gerais club continues to exchange passes from foot to foot from midfield.
12
1 time
Atltico-MG advances the lines when they have the ball and tries to suffocate Juventude.
11
1 time
Hulk tries to advance on the left side at speed, but Thallyson disarms Galo’s centre-forward.
10
1 time
Ball possession: Juventude 41% Atltico-MG.
9
1 time
Ricardo Bueno launched in charge of Juventude’s attack, but loses a high match against Rver.
8
1 time
Juventude exchanges passes in the midfield and looks for spaces to advance against Atlético-MG.
7
1 time
Jadson stretches the pass to the right side of the attack, but Soares does not prevent the ball from leaving the back line.
6
1 time
Vargas unarmed in the attack and is left complaining of foul. The referee lets the game go on.
5
1 time
Ademir receives the attack, tries to kick and is blocked by the marking.
4
1 time
Ricardo Bueno opens on the left for the speed of scar Ruiz, who does not have control of the ball.
3
1 time
In Juventud’s counterattack, Chico receives from Ricardo Bueno and kicks from outside the area, through the back line.
two
1 time
Visiting team recovers the ball and starts a new offensive in Caxias do Sul.
1
1 time
Eduardo Sasha makes a good pass, Calebe hits with his left leg and demands a good defense from goalkeeper Csar.
0
1 time
Start the game in Caxias do Sul!
0
1 time
ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Guga, Rver, Igor Rabello and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Caleb, Vargas and Ademir; Eduardo Sasha and Hulk.
0
1 time
YOUTH: Caesar; Soares, Thallyson, Forster and William Matheus; Yuri, Jdson and Capixaba; Chico Kim, Ricardo Bueno and scar Ruiz.
0
1 time
The schedules are defined by coaches Umberto Louzer (Youth) and Antonio Mohamed (Atltico-MG).
0
1 time
Atltico-MG 5 placed with 24 points (tied with Internacional and Athletico-PR). With a victory, the Minas Gerais club can climb to the runner-up position of the Brazilian.
0
1 time
Juventude won only one game as home team in the championship. In seven rounds, the gacho club counts 1W – 2E – 4D.
0
1 time
Packed after two consecutive victories, Atltico-MG visits Juventude, placed second last, for the Brazilian.
0
1 time
Good afternoon, fans! Today we will follow Juventude x Atltico-MG for the Brazilian Championship. Follow all the moves of the game here.