Leak prices for the new iPhone 14 Pro; yes, they will be more expensive

New rumors indicate that Apple should launch the new iPhone 14 line with higher prices than last year. The information is from the “informant”, known as Anthony, through twitter.

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to hit stores for $1,099. For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro launched last year with an MSRP of $999.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1,199, compared to $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to Anthony, the new Pro and Pro Max devices will have 6.1 and 6.7-inch screens respectively, 8GB of RAM, storage of up to 1TB and batteries from 3,200 to 4,323 mAh. They will run the new A16 Bionic chip, bring “always-on display” technology, 48-megapixel camera, plus iOS 16.

The expectation is that the new Apple devices will be launched at an event next September.

iPhone gets more expensive in Japan

This Friday (1), Apple increased the prices of several products in Japan by up to 25%, including iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches. Last month, the company had already increased the value of Macs by more than 10%, after the launch of the M2 MacBook Pro.

The iPhone SE with 64GB storage is now $37 more, selling at around $464. The 128GB iPhone 13 Pro is up around $162 to $1,069.

according to Macromorsthis rise in prices in Japan is due to a devaluation of the yen currency, as well as a greater difference between interest rates between Japan and the United States.