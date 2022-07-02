Learn all about the film available on Prime Video – Jornada Geek

Months after being released in theaters, the film the island of fantasy recently arrived in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video. And so, now we have gathered the main details of its plot and production in a single text.

The story of the movie Fantasy Island

The film, which has the involvement of Blumhouse Productions, is based on the series released between 1978 and 1984 that showed Mr. Roarke, along with his assistant, little Tattoo, welcoming guests to this paradise island where any wish can be fulfilled. accomplished.

The new version of the island of fantasy accompanies some visitors to this magical island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean that offers travelers the possibility to fulfill their dreams and live adventures that seem impossible anywhere else. However, as the island’s host, Mr. Roarke (Michael Pena), fulfilling your wishes may not happen as expected.

From this point on, when fantasies turn into nightmares, guests must solve the island’s mystery to escape with their lives.

Film Casting and Production

In addition to having the Michael Pena as the interpreter of Mr. Roarke, while Jimmy O. Yang is the interpreter of Brax Weaver / Tattoo, the cast of the film the island of fantasy It’s formed by Maggie Q like Gwen Olsen, Lucy Hale as Melanie Cole, Austin Stowell like Patrick Sullivan, Portia Doubleday like Sloane Madison, Ryan Hansen like JD Weaver, Michael Rooker like Damon and Parisa Fitz-Hensley like Julia Roarke.

Other names that are still part of the project are Mike Vogel as Lieutenant Sullivan, Evan Evagora like Nick Taylor, Robbie Jones like Alan Chambers, Kim Coates like Devilface, Ian Roberts like Dr. torture, and Charlotte McKinney like Chastity.

Jeff Wadlow is responsible for directing the film, while its script is signed by Jillian Jacobs, Chris Roach, and Jeff Wadlow based on the story of the eponymous series created by Gene Levitt. Production is carried out by Jason Blum.

Check out the trailer:

Fantasy Island is available on Amazon Prime Video.

