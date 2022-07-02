learn how to identify if you have been scammed

Fortunately, it’s not that difficult to identify whether an Apple product is genuine or not, due to its specifics. For this, it is enough to carefully evaluate its components, because the company’s manufacturing model follows a strict quality standard.

Sometimes it is difficult to pay attention to all the details when buying a cell phone, because it is normal to trust the seller. If you bought your iPhone in an official store and with an invoice, go to the establishment and if they don’t return the money, complain to Procon immediately.

If you suspect that you have purchased a counterfeit iPhone, note the following characteristics:

The finish quality of the device

As mentioned, Apple cares about the finish and their devices are perfect, showing polish and no flaws in the fit. Make sure the cameras have sensors and work well, because it’s a way to identify any errors. Then access the ”Adjustments” menu, click on ID / Face and register your face or fingerprint. If the feature works, your iPhone is probably genuine.

Fake iPhone has invalid IMEI and serial number

The IMEI is like the identification of your cell phone, because each smartphone is unique. In ”Settings”, click on ”General” and then ”About”. Type the following characters into the dialer: *#06#, dialing to get a sequence of numbers. If the IDs match, chances are your cell phone is real.

If Siri Doesn’t Work, Your iPhone Isn’t Genuine

Do a voice test with the virtual assistant, if she doesn’t respond or starts confusing basic commands, like ”set an alarm”, start to be suspicious.

Fake iPhone does not have an App Store and may have other stores

To put an end to any doubts, search the App Store and compare with the official images on the Apple website. Only the iPhone supports the app store and you can use it safely.