Maju Coutinho says goodbye to Globo after journalist’s dismissal

A recent farewell to Globo journalism was exposed, and Maju Coutinho, very dear to the channel, made a point of saying goodbye, showing all the admiration he has.

Thus, after writing a farewell letter to Chico Pinheiro, who left the channel after 26 years, the famous Fantástico showed her gratiluz for Carlos Tramontina, away from the channel after more than 40 years.

Through the hashtag #tbt that Maju Coutinho decided to say goodbye to his friend, with an old photo of them. “#Tbt full of admiration for him, Carlos Tramontina. Thank you for the partnership,” he said. The former SP1 presenter said that he was the one who decided to leave to dedicate himself to his family, after establishing himself as one of the great names of Brazilian journalism.

Maju Coutinho’s friend said it was time to say goodbye and walk around the world, revealing a lot of gratitude for Globo throughout this journey. Chico Pinheiro is another journalist who left the channel recently, by mutual agreement.

Maju Coutinho says goodbye to friends

When saying goodbye, she decided to remember that he was the first person to call her Maju, which is now the way Maria Júlia Coutinho is known throughout the country. “He was the one who dared to say “Maju” on the air, on national television. He claimed the following: “if I can’t call you Maju, they’ll have to call me Francisco”, revealed Maju Coutinho.

“This is dear friend Chico Pinheiro! An example. Thank you for everything”, she finished. Before, many insisted on naming Maju de Maria Júlia, but it was Chico Pinheiro who determined the nickname of the artist of Fantástico, who is hugely successful there with an ascending career.