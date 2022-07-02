Margot Robbie punches stalker in new ‘Barbie’ video

Actress Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie in the official live-action image of the doll (Photo: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

The recording of “Barbie” is happening at full speed and a new video recorded behind the scenes of the long, which is directed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), will show the doll being the victim of harassment. The footage shows the title protagonist, played by actress Margot Robbie, being slapped on the ass by a stranger and reacting to the act with a punch.

The video that is circulating on social media shows Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the live-action, getting a scare when he sees the boy being knocked out by Barbie. Check out:

In addition to directing the feature, Gerwig will also pen the screenplay for “Barbie” alongside her husband, Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Stories”). All plot details are being kept under wraps and promise to surprise. “People often hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what this movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing, and they’re like, ‘Oh well, maybe I don’t know…’” Margot told British Vogue.

According to the Times journalist, Kyle Buchanan reported that Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) and Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”) are set to play the other versions of the Ken doll. The information reinforces conversations that the film will show the world’s most famous doll going on a journey of self-discovery after leaving Barbieland.

The cast of the feature also includes Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Hari Nef (“Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”), Michael Cera (“Juno”), Will Ferrel (“Eurovision”), Kate McKinnon (“Ghostbusters” ), Alexandra Shipp (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”), America Ferrera (“Superstore”), Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells (both from “Sex Education”) and Emerald Fennell (“Beautiful Vengeance”). Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou complete the team.

“Barbie” opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.