Martín Guzmán, Minister of Economy of Argentina, resigns

The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, resigned from the position he had held since the end of 2019 due to the crisis that the government of Alberto Fernández is going through. (Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

After many months of political attrition, due to the crisis that the government of Alberto Fernández is going through, the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, resigned from the position he had held since the end of 2019.

On Saturday afternoon, Guzmán posted a lengthy letter to the president on Twitter.

“With deep conviction and confidence in my vision of the path that Argentina must follow, I will continue to work and act for a more just, free and sovereign Homeland,” he said in the letter.

He also lists the advances made over the course of 30 months in government, highlighting the agreement to heal the foreign debt gap, in addition to the measures adopted in the first year of the pandemic and Argentina’s growth in 2021.

He repeatedly thanks the president for his partnership and efforts, but makes it clear that his landing has political reasons.

Fernandez vs Kirchner

“The moment calls for whoever the Lord designates to assume the reins of the Ministry that I have had the honor to command until today. Based on the experience I have had, I consider it essential that I work on a political agreement within the governing coalition so that whoever replaces me, who will have this high responsibility, has centralized management and the necessary macroeconomic policy instruments to consolidate advances described and face the challenges that will come”, he explained.

Fuels: STF ministers see Electoral PEC as an affront to laws, but assess that expressive vote in the Senate supports the measure

Adding that “this will help whoever succeeds me to carry out projects consistent with economic and social progress with the political support that is necessary for them to be effective”.

Guzman, a 39-year-old Ivy League economist who conducted research at Columbia University for Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, lost support this year from the far-left wing of the coalition controlled by Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Lawmakers loyal to her in Congress voted against the IMF deal he negotiated, although funding for the deal was approved by the legislature with broad support.

Keep reading

Kirchner vs Fernández

The moment when the former minister chose to make his decision public coincided with the speech that Cristina Kirchner made in the city of Ensenada, in the province of Buenos Aires, renewing her criticism of the economic course.

Guzmán’s resignation is a clear political defeat for President Alberto Fernández, in his ongoing and increasingly public and fierce dispute with the vice president. Less than a month ago, amid pressure from Kirchnerism, Fernández removed the former Minister of Production, Matias Kulfas, who was replaced by the former Argentine ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli.

Both Kulfas and Guzmán had been questioned by Cristina and her allies, who blamed the economic team for the government’s defeat in the 2021 legislative elections. doubts about Fernández’s sustainability, with one year and three months to go before the 2023 presidential elections.

*With La Nación, which is part of Grupo Diários America (GDA)

from the agency O Globo