Medallion terminates in Turkey and Leila Pereira sees opportunity to ‘hook’ attacking midfielder for free in the next window

With a possible departure of Gustavo Scarpa from the Palmeiras squad, the president alviverde should look for replacements in the next window

Palmeiras is on alert with the situation of Gustavo Scarpa. With a contract until December 2022, the attacking midfielder is free to sign with any club, which makes Alviverde seek replacements for Abel Ferreira in the market. Despite the uncertainty regarding Scarpa’s permanence, Leila Pereira must prepare for this transfer window.

And an opportunity appeared on the Alviverde horizon. That’s because Besiktas announced the departure of Alex Teixeira this Saturday (2), after a friendly termination between the parties. Recently, there was speculation about the midfielder returning to Brazil, after an underwhelming performance in the Turkish team, and Palmeiras showed interest.

At the opportunity, Teixeira would arrive at the Academy for 3 million euros, around R$ 16 million. However, negotiations did not materialize and the midfielder remained in Turkish football. However, as it is considered a high investment for the country’s standard, since he receives 3 million euros per season, Alex ended up leaving Besiktas ahead of schedule, as his contract would only expire in June 2023.

Therefore, Palmeiras could close a deal with the attacking midfielder without purchase costs and in the next window, which opens on July 18. So far, there has been no contact with the athlete, who spends his vacations in Rio de Janeiro. In Chinese football, Alex has accumulated good numbers and performances. In Turkey, however, he scored just four goals in 21 games played.