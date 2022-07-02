Mendoza participates in training in Ceará; see situation of athletes in the medical department – Play

the attacker Stiven Mendoza participated in the Ceará ready trainingthis Friday (1st), at the Porangabuçu CT, to face the International. After a grade II muscle injury, suffered 15 days ago, the athlete was present with the group of players and is in the final phase of transition.

O Northeast diary found that the player advanced well in the transition period and was released for field exercises. With the physical response of the training, Mendoza should stay out of the game with Internacional, on Saturday (2), at 19h, at Arena Castelão, for the 15th round of the 2022 Serie A.

The work of the physical department was intense: the average forecast of recovery from the injury was 30 days. Grandpa’s top scorer in the year, with 16 goals, injured against Atlético-MGon the 15th of June.

The news of training was the goalkeeper Richard and the steering wheel Rodrigo Lindoso, both released from the DM. the goalkeeper João Ricardothe defender Lucas Ribeirothe left-back Bruno Pacheco and the attacker Cleber, who were infected with the new coronavirus, tested negative for Covid-19 and also trained.

Due to the sanitary protocol provided by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the group is not authorized to play against Internacional. Thus, it continues in physical reconditioning.

out of activity

the defender Luiz Otavio and the sock come did not participate in the activity. Through social networks, Vina’s wife revealed that the player’s absence was motivated by hypothermia suffered in the victory against The Strongest, in Bolivia. In the average bulletin, Ceará reported that the players did not train because of a virus.

CESP do Ceará update

Stiven Mendoza: entered the final phase of the transition.

Richard and Rodrigo Lindoso: they ended the transition and can act

João Ricardo, Lucas Ribeiro, Bruno Pacheco and Cléber: tested negative for Covid-19 and follow the CBF protocol of recovery days to return to acting.

Luiz Otávio and Vina: they didn’t participate in the last training because of the virus.

