Mining graphics card prices plummet: 50% reduction

The international video card reseller market is swamped with VGAs. The sharp drop in the trading value of cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH)collapsed the miners’ house of cards, who are now running to try to get rid of the numerous pieces acquired for mining rigs.

It’s a real race against time to spawn these cards that are rapidly losing value.

According to data from Bloombergwith data recorded until the end of May, the resale price of video cards sold in parallel markets has already dropped by about 50%. In China, some miners are even turning to live streams to try to capture more attention and sell the components as quickly as possible. It is worth remembering that China has closed the siege against mining and cryptocurrencies. Last year, the country banned mining and declared cryptocurrency transactions illegal.

It is always important to stress the risk of buying a video card that has been used for mining. According to data from manufacturer Palit, cards used in mining can lose up to 10% of performance in a year.

In some cases, the VGA operates under full stress. Therefore, there is an acceleration in the deterioration of the card’s cooling system and also an acceleration in oxidation, which can cause failure of the graphics processor (GPU) or memory chips.

In addition to the devaluation, Etheruem is going through a decisive moment, the transition from the consensus mechanism proof of work (PoW) for proof of participation (PoS). This exchange will start to Etheruem 2.0.

How does Infomoney explain?, “The change will allow users to keep coins deposited in a wallet to support operations on the network in exchange for rewards in ETH – that is, it works as a passive investment in crypto”.

Thanks to the update, called The Merge, touted as the most important update in the protocol’s history, the mining process will be changed. It’s a goodbye to decentralized ETH mining, with the GPU as a key link as we know it.

With the completion of the transition, which should take place between the end of the year or the beginning of 2023, the traditional mining of Etheruem will be just a memory, kept in another altcoin that aims to preserve this legacy, Ethereum Classic.

Even leaving this transition aside, ETH’s own evolution opens up the growth in mining difficultyin terms of hash rateas the more miners are mining, the harder it is to find a block and be rewarded.