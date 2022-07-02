Ms. Marvel meets Captain Marvel in never-before-seen clip

Ms Marvel finally fulfilled her big dream and met with Captain Marvel, as shown in the clip with Iman Vellani and Brie Larson.

In the video shown on Avengers: Quantum Encounterwe see the Ms Marvel arriving at a meeting of Avengers where the captain marvel is also present.

the cruise Avengers: Quantum Encounter presented scenes with Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd and Anthony Mackieand other MCU actors.

According to the website description, the event “will follow Ant-Man and the Wasp as they showcase the world’s most powerful superhero technologies, including a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym technology. But Ultron appears with an army of robotic sentries eager to take control of this world-changing technology. Ant-Man and the Wasp will need all the help they can get to save the day – calling on Captain America, Captain Marvel and even the brave Disney Wish customers to meet this challenge.”

Ms Marvel features Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. Aspiring artist, gamer and a voracious writer, she is a huge fan of the Avengers – Captain Marvel in particular. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world. That is, until she is given super powers, like the heroes she’s always looked up to. After all, life is easier with super powers, right?

The directing team includes Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (two-time Oscar winner in the Best Documentary Short Film category) and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead).