Negotiations progress, and Daniel Alves is close to closing with a club that disputes Libertadores

After leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2021-22 European football season, the right-back Daniel Alves is close to agreeing with a new club. According to reporter Thiago Fernandes, from the program “Os Donos da Bola” in Minas Gerais, the player is almost done with the Athletico Paranaensewhich should announce it in the next games.

At 39 years of age, Daniel Alves dreams of playing another World Cup at the end of the year. He has been constantly called up by coach Tite and is looking for redemption, as he was left out in 2018 due to an injury suffered in the French Cup final against Les Herbiers.

Recently, Athletico Paranaense announced the return of midfielder Fernandinho, who is back in Brazilian football after about 17 years working in Europe. Hurricane is in the round of 16 of the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil and took the lead in both clashes, against Libertad and Bahia, respectively.

Athletico is looking for a right-back to improve the team

Currently, who has been working in the sector is Khellven. A possible arrival of Daniel Alves would give a quality “upgrade” in the sector, which also has the contested Orejuela. Dani worked with coach Luiz Felipe Scolari in the Brazilian team, between 2013 and 2014. Both have known each other for a long time.