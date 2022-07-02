Netflix is ​​the streaming service that added the most movies in the last year, but it loses in quality

The reproduction of content on demand via streaming has grown considerably in recent years, especially after companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple began to invest in this promising sector, but which was initially discredited by large rental companies such as BlockBuster, which closed its doors after the huge success. of rivals. As a survey carried out by Self reveals, around 78% of North American families subscribe to at least one movie and series streaming service, preferring original content, classic titles and subscription plans that offer 4K HDR resolution, the quality preferred by respondents. .

According to the analytics company, the survey evaluated the main streaming platforms available in the United States, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Paramount Plus and Peacock, the latter restricted to the US, while the rest can be hired in other countries, including Brazil. According to the numbers, Apple TV+ is the platform with the best average score on IMDB (7.08/10 points) for the second year in a row. Although it has productions with the best grades, the apple service collection is the smallest among all the evaluated competitors, failing to offer many options, but guaranteeing quality.

In second place is Hulu, an application with higher quality 4K content, with a score of 7.32/10 on IMDb and behind only Apple TV Plus, but in a tie for not having a very extensive catalog of movies and series, being only 49 titles against over 6,000 on Netflix. The large amount of content made available by Netflix is ​​no wonder, since the company is the one that most added new productions — including originals and from other studios — to the collection, totaling 1,404 films/series between 2021 and 2022, a brand that is very much on the way. ahead of competitors.

