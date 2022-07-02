Netflix movie with heavy sex scenes gets trailer

Netflix released the trailer for Blonde, the long-awaited film about Marilyn Monroe, with Ana de Armas as the iconic actress.

Prohibited for minors under 18, the feature film is already making headlines around the world for promising a lot of controversy due to its strong sex scenes, when telling the story of Marilyn Monroe (played by Ana de Armas).

Continues after advertising

Blonde does not want to create a historical and realistic panorama, but an allegory about the Hollywood icon.

Joyce Carol Oates, the author of the book that inspired the film, never intended to produce a simple biography of Marilyn Monroe. In fact, the writer selected real parts of the star’s life and linked them with an expansive and allegorical plot, marked by a great “lyrical intuition”.

See the trailer, below.

The film will “offend everyone”

In a recent interview with Vulture, director Andrew Dominik says that Blonde will address sensitive topics in an ambiguous way that could offend viewers.

“If it had come out a few years ago, it would have come out fine when #MeToo arrived and it would have been an expression of all those things. We’re at a point right now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where the lines are. It’s a movie that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters, because I don’t think it’s going to be as simple as people want to see it. There’s something about him that offends everyone,” says the filmmaker.

The biopic earned the most restricted rating in the US, NC-17, which means no one under the age of 18 can watch the Netflix movie.

Blonde debuts on Netflix in late 2022.