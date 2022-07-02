Nubank releases NEW services in the app

O Nubank launched this week two novelties to make life even easier for its customers. According to fintech, the resources are available for both individual and corporate accounts.

The tools Recurring Pix and Ticket Finder will bring “greater control when managing your accounts in the Nu app in a simpler and safer way”. The news is being gradually released to customers of the digital bank.

Recurring Pix

As pix Recurrent, users will be able to create automated transfers within the app. Initially, payments, as well as appointments, will take place on a month-to-month basis. The novelty can be found in the “Payment Assistant” tab for users who have Automatic Debit activated in the application.

Ticket Finder

O Ticket Finder aims to help the customer Nubank to manage the slips issued with your CPF or CNPJ, by monitoring the history of the use of your data.

However, although it has this name, the feature of seeking boletos does not work for the traditional monthly bills of the house, such as those related to home infrastructure (usually issued by the municipality of the municipality), gas, water, internet and electricity.

Nubank releases personal loan with great conditions

Now the customers of Nubank can take out pre-approved credit with zero bureaucracy. The offer can be consulted through the application itself, and it is possible to verify the value that can be signed.

The contractor has the option of custom rates and receive the money immediately, allowing them to choose the best time to start paying. Learn more about the service below!

Nubank personal loan

To check if the registration is already on the list of pre-approved by the Nubank, it is enough for the candidate to access the fintech application. After accessing, check the amount available to hire, then enter the desired amount and how many installments you want to divide.

According to the digital bank, everything is automated, the interest rate is calculated immediately at the time of the simulation, as well as the amount to be paid monthly, according to the date chosen for payment, being possible up to 90 days after the date. of hiring.

There is no exact date to start repaying, however, the loan must be paid in full within 24 months. After reviewing the conditions shown by the application, the customer will be able to confirm their request. The amount will be deposited into your account immediately.

How to apply for a loan on the Nubank app

See how to carry out the loan contracting procedure Nubank Next:

Access the fintech app; In the shortcuts of the home page, go to “Loan”; Then tap on “Simulate Loan”; Inform the reason for contracting the credit; Enter the amount you want to contract and the number of installments for payment; Once this is done, check all the conditions, such as interest and the total loan amount.

If you want to hire the service after the simulation, on the same tab, tap on confirm transaction. Remembering that it will be necessary to provide some additional data.