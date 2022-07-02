Oi will migrate ‘a few hundred’ systems to the cloud

In Oi’s new phase, after the conclusion of a series of asset sales and with the end of judicial recovery on the horizon, the operator will seek to adhere even more to the cloud. According to the head of Oi Soluções, Adriana Vali, the area will be the “great conductor” of tele in this process. “Are a few hundred systems that really go to the cloud,” he declared.

In the consultancy of the project, it was determined that the transition should be fast. “In the consulting sessions together with our clients, our vice president of technology, Ricardo Drummond, said that he does not accept anything that is rolled in less than three for the cloud”, declared Vali this Friday, 1st, in the company’s live in partnership with Valor Econômico newspaper. One of the solutions of the corporate arm that are in the cloud is the roadmap management of the operator’s field fleets.

In addition to this in-house task, Oi is starting to turn its attention to business opportunities, including in the corporate world (B2B). O The company’s growth in cloud has tripled in the last two years.

“According to IDC, cloud growth from 2020 to 2021 was 44%. Projections already point to an increase of almost 40% in 2022. An example is Oi Soluções itself, in our service tower we have already grown almost 200% in the last few years. 24 months”, he highlighted. “Data shows that the cloud is no longer a trend, it is a reality.”

barriers

President of Oi, Rodrigo Abreu highlighted that the experience of the company’s rapid migration to the cloud and to remote work during the pandemic brought not only learning, but also the awareness that the need speeds up the rupture. “If I were to tell any CIO to model shift to the cloud before the pandemic, the answer would be ‘impossible’. Sometimes the barriers are in our head and in the processes. Now, the infrastructure needs to be prepared, and in our case, it was and we were able to help other companies”, he said, citing that of the 10 thousand professionals in offices, 9 thousand started to adopt the home office with the health crisis.

Abreu also pointed out that the issue of digital transformation cannot just be the responsibility of the IT area, but of the entire company. “It’s a business differentiator, it’s not the center of IT needs. If executives who take care of product, marketing, supply chain, etc. don’t understand this rupture, the transformation won’t happen.”

Partnering with AWS

Also this Friday, Oi Soluções added the disaster recovery solution as a service (DRaaS) to its portfolio, in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The idea is to offer corporate customers the solution as a service in search of a “marginal cost to keep the system on alert and paying for the service itself only when it needs to be activated”, as stated by the solutions architecture director for the area, Fernando Yes, in a statement.