Pedro returns to attack and Dorival Jr has the return of a defender for Flamengo to face Santos

Center-forward returns to the starting lineup and Diego should be a starter in the middle with Thiago Maia

After recent inconsistent results, Flamengo won again in the Brazilian Championship by beating América-MG 3-0 at Maracanã, last Saturday (25th), and at Libertadores, when they emerged victorious from Colombia by 1-0 when they faced Tolima, last Wednesday (29). Now, the team led by Dorival Júnior is getting ready to return to the field against Santos.

The match, valid for the 15th round of the Brasileirão, will be this Saturday (2), at Vila Belmiro, at 19:00 by Brasília time. For the preparation, Dorival has bigger complications in the flamengo milieu. Without Andreas Pereira, who ended his loan contract, the red-black coach also does not have João Gomes, suspended, and Willian Arão, in quarantine after testing positive for Covid.

In addition to the midfielders, Flamengo’s list of absences also includes defender Rodrigo Caio (tendinitis in the left knee), striker Bruno Henrique (knee surgery) and goalkeepers Diego Alves and Matheus Cunha, who also tested positive for Covid. . Fabrício Bruno and Matheus França, who did not face Tolima because of the coronavirus, will not be used, despite having traveled.

Despite the absences, Dorival Júnior counts on the return of striker Pedro and defender Pablo, who did not play in the last match of Libertadores, and both should start among the holders. With that, Flamengo’s probable lineup to face Santos is: Santos; Rodinei (Matheuzinho), Pablo, David Luiz (Léo Pereira) and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Diego, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.