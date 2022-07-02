Pezzolano surprises and scales Cruzeiro with news for the game against Vila

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Paulo Pezzolano defined Cruzeiro’s lineup for the game against Vila Nova Cruzeiro was selected with news for the game against Vila Nova, this Friday (July 1st), at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão, for the 16th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

Regarding the team that defeated Sport 2-1, last Tuesday (28), Paulo Pezzolano gave defender Eduardo Brock and midfielder Willian Oliveira a break. The substitutes will be Wagner and Filipe Machado.

In the offensive sector, midfielder Daniel Jr and striker Luvannor are back to winning opportunities among the holders. Ed completes the trio. The cruise was confirmed with Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Oliveira and Wagner; Geovane, Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Daniel Jr and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor and Edu.

Rafael Silva, who continues with a discomfort in his right foot, is absent once again at Cruzeiro. On the other hand, midfielder Leo Pais was once again linked and could be used during the game.

Leader of the Brazilian Series B, with 34 points, the celestial team will be able to open seven of advantage over the second placed Vasco if they beat the Goiás this Friday. For Sport, the first club outside the G4, the difference could reach 16.