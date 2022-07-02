Podcasts turn into books and talk from real crimes to science – Jornal do Oeste

In this edition of the São Paulo International Book Biennial, new platforms have the chance to demonstrate their strength in a face-to-face event, after two years of public confinement due to the covid pandemic. In the program, there are young authors who dialogue well with the new platforms, such as Xiran Jay Zhao, who was born in China, settled in Canada and wrote Iron Widow, and who has drawn attention on the TikTok platform.

With dances, amateur interpretations, memes and dubbing over hits, authors have been surfing the wave of instant hits on social networks. They saw on the platforms, in addition to a space for publicizing their work, a model that would attract thousands of fans in a short time. In addition to social networks such as TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, players such as Spotify are now true barometers for evaluating the success of content.

This is what the duo Carol Moreira and Mabê Bonafé realized, creators of the Modus Operandi Podcast, which brings stories of real crimes and talks with experts and writers, such as the doctor (and influencer, why not?), Drauzio Varella, who participated in the 100th episode of the program to talk about the Carandiru Massacre, one of the biggest audiences on the channel.

“The true crime genre has been around for a long time, but it seems that in recent years there has been a boom, and more documentaries, series, books and podcasts have started to appear. So, at the end of 2018, we decided to create the podcast, because we didn’t know many people to discuss the cases, and we realized that it could be cool to make episodes about it. But we worked so hard that the podcast only came out in January 2020”, says the duo in an email interview with Estadão.

The true crime genre, in recent years in the country, has appeared in productions on Spotify’s trending topics, such as one of the pioneers, Praia dos Ossos, which told the story of the murder of model Ângela Diniz and the implications of the crime committed by playboy Doca Street.

VIOLENCE

“The general true crime audience is women, that’s a reality. There are several discussions about this, and we believe that everything influences, whether out of curiosity, to understand the human mind, to know about such a different story, or even to consume to feel safer. As women are the majority of victims, understanding these stories can also mean understanding ways to protect yourself and try your best to avoid them”, complete Mabê and Carol. The podcast, which has just become a book by publisher Intrinseca, is one of the most listened to on Spotify and has more than 100,000 followers on its Instagram account.

SCIENCE

In addition to the appeal of hairy stories, another podcast that became a book is Twenty Thousand Leagues, an expedition into the world of Charles Darwin (1809-1882), a British biologist whose teachings were popularized by Sofia Nestrovski and Leda Khartoum, presenters of the podcast that heading for its 3rd season. Talking about science in an uncomplicated way has become his trademark.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.