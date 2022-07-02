Prime Gaming reveals July 2022 drop and game list featuring Suzerain and more

We’re almost entering the month of July, so it’s time to check out the new list of free games and benefits for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers.

Previously, the platform had already revealed that it will distribute more than 30 free games in July to celebrate Prime Day 2022. Between July 12th and 13th, players will be able to redeem: Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Grid Legends, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Republic Commando.

Monthly, the service not only distributes a selection of games for the PC, but also a high amount of content within games such as League of Legends, Fall Guys and many others.